Piper Sandler Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $40.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.8 %
EXAS stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. 2,683,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.32. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences
Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.