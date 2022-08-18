Piper Sandler Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $40.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

EXAS stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. 2,683,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.32. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

