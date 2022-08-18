Piper Sandler Upgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Overweight

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,208.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile



First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

