Pluton Reaches Market Cap of $17.52 Million (PLU)

Pluton (PLU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Pluton has a total market cap of $17.52 million and approximately $310,820.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pluton has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Pluton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.46 or 0.00040282 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,487.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004282 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00128825 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034829 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070403 BTC.
Pluton Profile
Pluton (PLU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.
Buying and Selling Pluton
