Polkadex (PDEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $407,667.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Polkadex has a market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $407,667.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00008766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00720897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.