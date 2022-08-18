Polkastarter (POLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.49 Million

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $58.49 million and $3.09 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,534.08 or 1.00044990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004304 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00129453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00069961 BTC.

About Polkastarter

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,221,432 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkastarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

