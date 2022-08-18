Polytrade (TRADE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.58 Million

Polytrade (TRADE) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polytrade has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Polytrade has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polytrade

Polytrade (TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polytrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

