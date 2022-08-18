Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Popular has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Popular has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Popular to earn $11.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 488,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,253. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. Popular has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $99.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Popular will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.