Port Finance Trading Down 9.8% This Week (PORT)

Port Finance (PORT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Port Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Port Finance has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Port Finance has a total market capitalization of $200,830.52 and $269,026.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00722483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Port Finance Profile

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Port Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using US dollars.

