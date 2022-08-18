Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Poste Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($16.73) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Poste Italiane from €13.10 ($13.37) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

Poste Italiane stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Poste Italiane has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

