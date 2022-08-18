PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,909.00

PotCoin (POT) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $958,432.54 and approximately $1,909.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,394.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.06 or 0.08002068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00177153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00260420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00694723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.32 or 0.00574137 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001019 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005182 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,711,646 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.