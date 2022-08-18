Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ELY. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,192. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

