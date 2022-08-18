Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 80,161 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 252,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmark Group

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.36%.

Newmark Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.