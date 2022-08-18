Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 2,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.4% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,396,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,123,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,553,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

HCA stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,468. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.83. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

