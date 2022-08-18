Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.84 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Centene makes up about 1.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.52. 13,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,642. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

