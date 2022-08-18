Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.46 Million in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 9.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Price Performance

LAND traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $24.42. 1,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

About Gladstone Land

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -196.42%.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.