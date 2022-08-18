Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.55 Million in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after acquiring an additional 206,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,525,000 after acquiring an additional 165,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,777,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,164,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,966. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
