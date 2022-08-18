Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $827,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,535 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $62,138,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $19,949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 414,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

