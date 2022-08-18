Primas Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $516,606.55 and $678,880.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00260150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001086 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.