ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ProFrac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of PFHC opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38. ProFrac has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHC. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $953,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $16,021,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $11,999,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $657,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

