Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,879 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $232.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.25 and its 200 day moving average is $239.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

