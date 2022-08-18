Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

