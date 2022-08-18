Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

ALGN opened at $277.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

