Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,363 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $329.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.65 and its 200 day moving average is $315.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.