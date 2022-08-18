Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,562 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,196 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $553,637,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $168.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average of $156.13. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

