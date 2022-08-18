Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,707 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,244 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $245,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $245,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,350 shares of company stock worth $13,276,695 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

