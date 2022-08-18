Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after buying an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,146,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.69.

Shares of CRWD opened at $196.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.25. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.