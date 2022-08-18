Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ASML by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ASML by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $557.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.41.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

