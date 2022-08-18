Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $439.10 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.