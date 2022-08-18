Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.
Progyny Stock Performance
PGNY opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
