Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,592 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,927.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,779. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

