Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Trading Up 0.5%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Property Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.
Property Solutions Acquisition Company Profile
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
