ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $8.64

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.98. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 1,959 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $326,016.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,060.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,267. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,919,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

