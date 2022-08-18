ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 42,670 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Genuine Parts worth $148,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $160.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $161.34.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

