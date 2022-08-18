ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $91,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DexCom by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,926,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 2.9 %

DXCM opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $410,645 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.