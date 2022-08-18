ProShare Advisors LLC Has $143.45 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Kimberly-Clark worth $143,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.83 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.35 and its 200-day moving average is $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

