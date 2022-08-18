ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,844 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $102,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GS opened at $353.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,192,483 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.