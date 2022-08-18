ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 42,958 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,974 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 42,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $86,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.