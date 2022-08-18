ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,755 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $77,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Workday by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $175.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.85. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim began coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.19.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

