ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.76

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 2197632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,906,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 495,781 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.