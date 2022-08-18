Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,060 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.3% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 91,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 140,606 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 41,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

