Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.3% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

