Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.3% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.