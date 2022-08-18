Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Price Performance

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $250.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.13 and its 200-day moving average is $241.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

