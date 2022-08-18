Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

