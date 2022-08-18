Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.24. 2,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 374,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,327,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after buying an additional 182,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 373.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1,630.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 119,973 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.