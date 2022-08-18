Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s current price.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

PGM stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.12. 880,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,403. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. Pure Gold Mining has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

