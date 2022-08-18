Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMM opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

