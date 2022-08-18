Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PMM opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.