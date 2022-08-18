Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.11

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.11 and traded as low as $17.70. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 405 shares traded.

Q.E.P. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $65.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of -0.20.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

