Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Issued By B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIII. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $24.42 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

