Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viracta Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $25,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,767. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,933. 27.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

