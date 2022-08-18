Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDYA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

