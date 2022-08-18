Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2024 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average of $243.27.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.